Etihad commences Airbus A380 flights to Seoul

Etihad Airways starts to operate its Airbus A380 flagship aircraft on the route between Abu Dhabi and Seoul Incheon on Monday. The service was previously operated by the airline’s new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner jets that were delivered in November 2018.

Furthermore, effective from July 1, the UAE-based carrier upgrades its services to two major Chinese cities, Shanghai and Chengdu, to the next-generation Boeing 787 Dreamliner: Etihad Airways’ daily Abu Dhabi to Chengdu flights will be upgraded from 262-seat Airbus A330-200 aircraft to 299-seat Boeing 787-9, while the route to Shanghai will be switched from Boeing 787-9 to the longer 787-10.

With the upgrades of the carrier’s Shanghai and Chengdu routes, Etihad now operates the Boeing 787 Dreamliners to all of its four destinations in China. Additionally, Etihad started Boeing 787 operations to Barcelona in February and to Rome Fiumicino in June.

Its current wide-body fleet consists of Boeing 777, 787, Airbus A330 and A380 airplanes. Etihad Airways operates Airbus A320 and A321 jets on short and medium haul flights.

Nick Wenzel founded International Flight Network in 2016. He is the Social Media Manager and an Editor for IFN.news.